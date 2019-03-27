Sask. First Nations hit by 2015 wildfires still waiting for money

Four years after unprecedented evacuations due to wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, some First Nations communities, and their members, are still waiting for provincial disaster assistance.

"They find it very difficult to garner and secure compensation from the provincial government," said Bobby Cameron, chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

"This is something that we're trying to rectify."

At the height of the 2015 fire crisis, more than 13,000 people were moved from 50 northern communities to emergency shelters in southern cities. Several thousand more also left the north and found places to stay on their own. Over 100 structures, mostly cabins, were lost due to fires.

Cameron said commercial fishermen need the money to replace boats lost in the wildfires four years ago.

Other Indigenous people are still waiting to repair their homes and outbuildings, he said.

A forest fire approaches the La Ronge airport in July 2015. (Prince Albert Fire Department/Twitter)

He's asking Ottawa to cut cheques directly to First Nations after they incur losses due to flooding, wildfires or other emergencies on reserves.

The FSIN said members of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band submitted claims to Saskatchewan's provincial disaster assistance program after the 2015 wildfires, but some have yet to see any money.

"If the provincial government is going to stall things and make things a little harder for First Nations, then they should just get out of the picture," Cameron said.

CBC has contacted the provincial government for comment.

Cameron is one of roughly 500 people attending the Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management Forum this week in Saskatoon.

The annual conference includes severe weather and flooding forecasts, presentations by Indigenous leaders on handling emergency situations, and information sessions led by provincial and federal officials.

Flood evacuees from the Red Earth Cree Nation await buses at Saskatoon's Soccer Centre in July 2016, as they prepare to return home. (CBC)

Cameron said maintaining traditional territory and hunting areas is crucial, and noted some reserves in Saskatchewan are particularly disaster-prone due to their locations.

He pointed to the Red Earth Cree Nation, a flood-prone First Nation about 200 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, as an example.

"Ultimately, one day, if there's a torrential rainfall, that whole community is going to be completely flooded," Cameron said.

"We're talking about 300 or 400 homes, schools, band offices, many different complex buildings that will be completely flooded," he said.

The FSIN said bands need more autonomy to make their own decisions when natural disasters and mass evacuations occur.