Sask. First Nation honours Mounties for March 6 seizure of drugs, weapons

RCMP officers were honoured Tuesday for the recent seizure of drugs and weapons on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

First Nations leaders who attended the elaborate ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Witchekan Lake First Nation said they often criticize police, but this was a day to celebrate some good work.

"Today is a good day," said Witchekan Chief Annie Thomas. "We have a lot of work to do, but the way we do it is to work together."

Witchekan Lake Chief Annie Thomas says the key to safer communities is for First Nations and RCMP to work together as equals. (Don Somers/CBC)

On March 6, Spiritwood RCMP officers executed a search warrant on the reserve located 180 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. Four people were arrested and more than 60 charges were laid, according to RCMP. They say they seized the following.

Seven firearms.

Three prohibited weapons.

Approximately 32.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Approximately 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Approximately 105 grams of an unknown substance currently under investigation.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A sum of cash.

Tuesday afternoon inside the Witchekan school gymnasium, the officers were wrapped in blankets following songs and speeches.

Event emcee Lawrence Joseph, who was often critical of police during his years as Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations chief and vice-chief, called it a historic event.

RCMP officers and First Nations leaders stand during a ceremony to honour the officers for a recent seizure of drugs and weapons at Witchekan Lake First Nation. (Don Somers/CBC)

"Thank you, RCMP," he said. "They don't often get honoured, but today we're doing that. It's dangerous work, confronting people high on drugs and making money, killing our people."

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron has publicly blasted Saskatchewan police in recent years for its handling of the deaths of Red Pheasant Cree Nation teen Colten Boushie and Prince Albert baby Tanner Brass. But Cameron said it's "awesome" to see this positive sign and hopes it continues.

Saskatchewan Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson agrees.

She says rampant drug use and addictions in some First Nations communities are a result of poverty and colonialism. While there are legitimate criticisms of police in other regions, she said, this was a great example of co-operation.

Saskatchewan treaty commissioner Mary Culbertson says many First Nations communities have had bad experiences with police, so it's nice to see the positive example set by the Spiritwood RCMP and the Witchekan Lake First Nation. (Don Somers/CBC)

RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says reconciliation is a top priority. She said intelligence gathering and co-operation is key for RCMP to do their jobs.

"I'm so proud of our officers and the co-operation shown by the members of Witchekan Lake and the FSIN. We will not tolerate trafficking of drugs or illegal firearms on First Nations or any community," she said to applause from the crowd.