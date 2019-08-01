Pyrotechnics showdown pits Canada against the Philippines in Sask. fireworks contest

A battle of bangs and bright lights will illuminate the sky over Moosomin, Sask., when Canada and the Philippines compete in a fireworks showdown on Aug. 3 and 4.

The two-day Living Skies Come Alive fireworks competition, which started as a contest between Saskatchewan and Manitoba, has gone international over the past two years.

After pitting Canada against China and the U.S. at previous event, this year's contest — the 10th annual Living Skies event —will see Canada and the Philippines compete for the title of the best display.

A company called Platinum Fireworks is coming from the Philippines to present their show, said organizer Layne McFarlane, who added choosing the Philippines as a competitor seemed like a "natural" decision.

"Given the size of our Filipino community, it just seemed like an appropriate choice," said McFarlane.

According to 2016 census data, there were 105 Filipino residents among a total population of 2,548 in the town of Moosomin, which is about 200 kilometres east of Regina.

He said the international competition means the calibre of the fireworks is higher than domestic shows, adding that the location is particularly special.

Spectacular setting over lake

"Moosomin Lake is in a valley called the Pipestone Valley, and so the fireworks are shot off on the other side of the lake from the beach area," said McFarlane.

"The fireworks actually explode in the air above the lake and so the spectators get the benefit of seeing the fireworks in the sky and then reflecting on the water as well."

The fireworks will be choreographed to music and, depending on where a person is watching from, they might also hear an echo through the valley after the fireworks explode.

Leo Ilustrisimo is a member of the Filipino community in Moosomin.

"We're really happy that the town of Moosomin decided to do Philippines versus Canada this year, and gave us a chance to … share our culture," he said.

The event takes place at the Moosomin Lake Regional Park. More information is available at the park website.