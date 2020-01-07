3 more Sask. firefighters sent to Australia

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has sent more firefighters to Australia to combat fires in that country.

This weekend, three firefighters were sent to the beleaguered country to manage wildfires in the northeastern part of the state, including areas around Glen Innes, Grafton, Casino and Kempsey.

"Australia is in dire need of help and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is more than willing to answer that call," said SPSA President Marlo Pritchard.

"As a province well versed in evacuations and fighting wildfires, the province of Saskatchewan sends not only its assistance but also its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy."

Eight other Saskatchewan firefighters are already in the country as part of a larger Canadian contingent, which are working on operations, planning and aviation.

Saskatchewan has received help from Australian firefighters four times in the past under an international agreement.

The new specialists will be in the country for a 38-day deployment. They will be relieving Canadian firefighters already in the country.

The fire season started early in Australia this year with more than 100 fires burning across the country's east coast by mid-November. At least four people have been reported dead and a large area of New South Wales and Queensland has been destroyed.