The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo has been sold to Prairieland Park, but its founders say they're confident its new owner can keep the fan-focused spirit of the Saskatoon event alive.

The event will officially be renamed the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo in 2021 and will also take place in April rather than September.

Mike Fisher, who founded the event with Chris Bernhard, said the sale was made to ensure the Entertainment Expo continues to grow and expand. Fisher said he's confident Prairieland will do the event justice.

"I understand that apprehension because we've seen that in some of the bigger cities where a corporation buys a few of the shows and in some ways the shows become soulless," he said.

It's nothing but a good thing. - Mike Fisher, co-founder of expo, speaking about its sale

"That was very much a concern for us and honestly, it was for Prairieland as well," Fisher explained.

Fisher said Prairieland was adamant the two founders be involved in the transition moving forward, "because they don't want to lose what makes the show special."

An advertisement for the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo can be seen on a billboard in Saskatoon advertising an appearance by the original Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, who was at the expo in 2017. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The show was initially started as a fun project to ensure Saskatoon comic and movie fans had a place to gather.

It has grown substantially in the last several years, Fisher said. The Expo has grown beyond the scope of just two people, he added.

"A lot of people recognize that it's maybe time for an organization like Prairieland — that's still as invested as we are — but have the resources," he said.

"It's nothing but a good thing."

Expo stays local

Stacy Simpkin, the co-manager of the expo, said she isn't "too concerned" about the sale — especially if Bernhard and Fisher remain involved.

"To my knowledge, I don't think anybody getting involved in this is going to be out of their depths or ... looking to do anything but their best with it," she said.

Simpkin said the fact the show was sold to a local business is also a bonus, as the show will still be able to maintain its hometown roots.

"The people running it know the people who are going," she said.

For Fisher, he said he will continue his involvement with the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo for as long as Prairieland Park allows.

He's looking forward to having a little less responsibility.

"It will be the best of both worlds for me," he said. "I'll get to help out, but still be able to enjoy it a bit as a fan as well."

This year, the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo runs from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 at Prairieland Park's World Trade Centre Saskatoon.