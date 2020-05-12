After painful 2-year wait, pandemic may delay Sask. woman's hip surgery by another 18 months

Sue Delanoy holds a large silver tray of pill bottles up to the camera during a video call.

Anti-inflammatories, painkillers, blood pressure medications, CBD oil and morphine — the Saskatoon woman takes them to deal with her aching, severely arthritic hips.

"What's this doing my kidneys? My liver?" said Delanoy, who worked for decades helping exploited children, female inmates and others.

"I'm only 63 years old. I never used to take anything. I used to camp, bike, ski, swim. This is ridiculous."

She's been waiting for a double hip replacement for more than two years. The worsening pain forced her to retire from her job as executive director of the Saskatchewan Elizabeth Fry Society. She could no longer walk through the prisons to meet with women.

Delanoy was supposed to get the surgery this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all elective procedures.

"I was so excited, but now? Nothing," she said.

Government and health officials recently announced a plan to resume surgeries, beginning with the most urgent.

Delanoy's operation falls into the elective category. No date has been set for those. Her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Ian Lutz, said in an interview he has more than 100 patients like Delanoy who could be waiting another 18 months.

"And even that, I really don't know. It could be more," Lutz said in an interview Tuesday.

He said he understands why surgeries were delayed, and called the government's COVID-19 response "fantastic." But as hospital officials attempt to clear the massive backlog, Lutz said those with painful hip arthritis should be placed in a distinct category.

"It's not just an elective procedure. It really affects people's lives," Lutz said.

Delanoy is not asking for special treatment.​​​​​​ She said she's speaking out to show how the surgery wait times are affecting people.

She wrote last week to Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter and is waiting to hear back.

"The system isn't working, so you need to highlight what is wrong. This pandemic has given us a chance to reimagine how to do things differently," said Delanoy, who was recently named a YWCA Woman of Distinction and was given a Saskatchewan Polytechnic honorary diploma in 2015.

In an emailed response, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials said decisions about surgeries were made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said the SHA "understands that waiting for these procedures can be difficult for patients.

"We are continually evaluating our readiness to handle current and potential increases in demand for care related to COVID, and considering this within the care needs of all patients."