4 Saskatchewan races to watch on election night

Saskatchewan has hewed Conservative in recent federal elections, with many PC candidates enjoying comfortable leads against their closest opponents in 2015.

Whether or not the trend will continue will be reveled Monday evening.

Here are four Saskatchewan races that stand out in this year's election.

Below is a quick rundown as voters wait for the first results to trickle in starting after 7:30 p.m. CST.

Follow our Saskatchewan reporters as they track these races on the ground, or click here for our live blog.

Andrew Scheer's home turf

One thing to watch for is whether Andrew Scheer's position as Conservative leader gives him a boost at the polls in his home riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle.

Scheer has held his seat for the last 15 years and always enjoyed healthy leads over his closest opponents.

Scheer earned a 5,000-vote lead over his closest competitor, NDP candidate Nial Kuyek, in the 2015 election. It was his healthiest victory margin ever (he ran successfully in the riding in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2011).

This time, Scheer — who became Leader of the Official Opposition in 2017 — is facing off against Jordan Aimes-Sinclair (Liberal), Ray Aldinger (NDP), Dale Dewar (Green) and Tracey Sparrowhawk (People's Party of Canada). (CBC News is listing only the five main political parties.)

(CBC)

Scheer cast his vote earlier today at the Our Lady of Peace Parish voting station in Regina.

He said the final results are "in Canadian's hands," but that he felt good about his campaign effort.

Conservative Leader and incumbent Regina-Qu'Appelle MP Andrew Scheer casts his ballot at a Regina voting station Monday afternoon. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Follow CBC Saskatchewan reporter Adam Hunter (@AHiddyCBC) as he files from the Scheer camp tonight.

Can Goodale keep up his winning streak?

As Saskatchewan's sole Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale has become the face of Liberal funding announcements for Saskatchewan projects.

Tonight he seeks to continue a 26-year winning streak as MP of Regina-Wascana (previous known simply as Wascana).

Goodale has held his seat since 1993.

With just under 2 hours to vote in Sask, voters in swing riding of Regina-Lewvan can bet every vote will count <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn43</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jh4sUiCPxC">pic.twitter.com/Jh4sUiCPxC</a> —@bonnieallenCBC

During the 2015 election, he handily beat his closest competitor, a Conservative, by 11,000 votes.

Not all of his victories have been so comfortable. In 2011, Goodale won by 1,532 votes against Conservative Ian Shields.

Tonight Goodale is running against Michael Kram (Conservative), Hailey Clark (NDP), Tamela Friesen (Green) and Mario Milanovski (People's Party of Canada).

Follow CBC Saskatchewan reporter Kendall Latimer (@klatimer_) as she watches tonight's race from Goodale's headquarters.

A swing riding that's anyone's guess

A difference of only 82 votes secured the NDP's Georgina Jolibois the seat for the Desenthé-Missinippi-Churchill River riding in 2015. Jolibois was one of two NDP MPs in Saskatchewan prior to the election being called. It had been three until Erin Weir dropped his NDP stripes (more on that below).

The race for Desenthé-Missinippi-Churchill River — which covers the province's Northern communities — was also close in 2011 and extremely tight in 2006.

Tonight Jolibois seeks a second term against competitors Tammy Cook-Searson (Liberal), Gary Vidal (Conservative), Sarah Kraynick (Green) and Jerome Perrault (People's Party of Canada).

(CBC)

Follow CBC Saskatoon reporter Alicia Bridges (@aliciaebridges) tonight as she tracks this historically competitive race.

The post-Weir seat

Erin Weir, MP of Regina-Lewvan, was expelled from the NDP caucus late in his term by party leader Jagmeet Singh after Weir came under investigation following harassment complaints.

Weir then sat as an independent, having won his NDP seat against Conservative opponent Trent Fraser by a mere 132 votes in 2015.

Weir is not on the Regina-Lewvan ballot tonight, replaced on the NDP slate by Jigar Patel. Patel 's opponents are Winter Fedyk (Liberal), Warren Steinley (Conservative), Naomi Hunter (Green) and Trevor Wowk (PPC).

(CBC)

Follow CBC Saskatoon reporter Chelsea Laskowski (@ChelseaLaskowsk) as she traces the fortunes of the PPC in Saskatchewan tonight.