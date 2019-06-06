Dry spring means Sask. topsoil, crop growth suffering

The latest provincial crop report has some bleak news for farmers across Saskatchewan.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture's report for the week of May 28 to June 3, topsoil moisture is rated as only 22 per cent adequate for crops. Hay land and pasture soil quality is even worse, with only 18 per cent adequate.

The news won't come as a surprise for many producers. This spring was the driest on record in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, according to Environment Canada, and within the 10 driest springs on record in many other areas of the province.

The report noted that seeding is mostly complete across the province, but crop growth has been delayed and hay and pasture growth has been slow.

Much of the province only received trace amounts of rain, broken up by small pockets of rain around Nipawin, Hudson Bay and Broadview.

While showers are forecast for the Battlefords, Lloydminster and Prince Albert area this weekend, much of the rest of the province is expected to stay dry for the immediate future.

The report said most of the damage to crops during the reporting period was due to strong winds, insects like flea beetles and cutworms, and a general lack of moisture.