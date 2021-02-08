'It's not bad when you get moving': Sask. cyclists, runners brave record cold

Most Saskatchewan residents are huddled up indoors this week but not everyone is letting the record cold temperatures ruin their workout.

"It's not bad when you get moving. It's the most beautiful scenery you can have," Saskatoon fat biker Kevin Williams said Monday during a ride on the Meewasin trail as wind chill values dipped to –50 across much of the province.

"It's mostly about planning ahead, being prepared, making sure your clothing is good."

Williams, a competitive cyclist, said he won't be setting any speed records this week. He's just happy to get out for an easy ride in the sunshine.

"Everything's slower. It's a little more work because you're trying to keep warm anyway. It's kind of fun and it's quiet. With COVID, the trails have been busier, but when it's cold out, you get them to yourself."

Saskatoon fat biker Kevin Williams said workouts in extreme cold can be rewarding, as long as you're dressed properly and take it easy. (Jason Warick/CBC)

The trails are definitely quieter this week. Williams was one of a handful of runners, walkers and cyclists out Monday. One of them was Richard Koch, who tries to run or ski six days a week.

"My training calendar says it was a training day, so you just figure out what the weather is and out you come," Koch said.

Koch said exercise is keeping his body strong as he nears age 70, but he said the main reason for working out in the cold is the feeling of accomplishments and the mental health benefits.

Saskatoon man Richard Koch goes for a six kilometre run along the riverbank Monday. (Jason Warick/CBC)

"Don't be afraid of the weather or the circumstances out there. Just figure out, with a little experimentation, the right clothing to put on. The hardest part is getting up off the couch. Once you get out, it is absolutely gorgeous out," he said.

Koch and Williams said being active in extreme cold is rewarding, but must be done with moderation and caution. They advise exercisers to cover their mouths with a buff, scarf or balaclava to warm the air they breathe. Cover any exposed skin to prevent frostbite. And, most importantly, don't stop moving.

"The winter here is long enough," Williams said. "It's good to just get out."