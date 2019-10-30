Sask. Crown corporation workers vote this week on ratification of new contract

Hundreds of workers at Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are voting this week on a new collective agreement.

About 5,000 workers at Crown corporations including SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskTel, Directwest, SecurTek and SaskPower went on strike Oct. 4 after talks broke down.

Both sides were divided over wage increases. The province had offered a deal that included a zero per cent wage increase for two years, followed by a one per cent increase, a two per cent increase and in some cases, another two per cent increase.

While both sides reached a tentative agreement on October 20, voting continues to be held across the province.

Unifor said it would only release details of the deal after the final vote had been tallied.

The union had asked for a three-year agreement with a two per cent wage increase every year.