Crop insurance deadline extended in Saskatchewan
Farmers will have a bit more time to plant their crops and still be insured.
Farmers will now have until July 15 to plant cereal crops and still be insured
The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Program has extended its seeding deadlines due to extremely dry conditions in many parts of the province.
Farmers will now have until July 15 to plant any cereal crop. The previous deadline was June 30.
Government officials say the lack of rainfall prompted the change.
Farmers who have questions can find details at saskcropinsurance.com or call 1(888)935-0000.
