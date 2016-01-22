Walking dogs, riding bikes not allowed during COVID-19 self-isolation

On Friday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a 14-day period of self-isolation was mandatory for any travellers, including people returning from the United States, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. Anyone caught breaking the rules could be fined $2,000.

However, there seems to be some confusion about what self-isolation means and what people are allowed to do.

Here are a few quick answers to those questions:

What is self-isolation?

According to the provincial Ministry of Health, self-isolation means staying at home and avoiding any situation that could spread COVID-19.

That means staying away from large groups of people, including work, restaurants and malls.

Health officials say self-isolation includes any trips to the grocery store.

I think we all need to be very cautious. - Dr. Saqib Shahab

"You should have shopping or other things delivered to your doorstep and then pick that up afterwards," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer.

If people need to leave the house due to an emergency, the province advises people wear a surgical mask while they are out.

Can I walk my dog?

While Dr. Shahab says it's fine for people in self-isolation to go in their backyards, that's about as far as he wants them to travel outside.

He said people may not be showing symptoms, but still be very infectious.

"I think we all need to be very cautious," said Shahab.

"If you have mild symptoms, then you touch a doorknob or an elevator and someone else then touches the doorknob and then their eyes, nose or mouth — those are all all known ways of transmission."

He says an infectious person even taking a walk outside can still be dangerous.

Shahab says it's hard to keep a minimum distance of two metres when greeted by friends and neighbours.

What if someone is sick in my home?

Shahab said rules are even more strict for those who might be sick.

He recommended those feeling ill should stay inside their room and avoid travelling to other areas of the house, if possible.

As well, the Ministry of Health advises vulnerable people in the home (pregnant women, babies, people with suppressed immune systems) find somewhere else to live if they are staying with someone with COVID-19.

The province has mandated anyone within close contact of a COVID-19 patient must self-isolate as well.

Close contact includes people who care for people who live with or had close prolonged contact with a patient who was symptomatic, or someone who was coughed or sneezed on.

Those people have to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

This would not apply to anyone who was using personal protective equipment or a person who was not within two metres of a person who is self-isolating.