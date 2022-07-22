Sask. COVID-19 vaccine bookings now open for all young children

Starting Friday morning, all parents with children aged six months to five years old will be able to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saskatchewan has received about 13,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine and is expected to get more by next month.

Bookings were first made available for immunocompromised children on Thursday.

"We are working to provide as many opportunities as possible for parents to get their children immunized against COVID-19," Saskatchewan Health Authority executive director of primary health care Sheila Anderson said in a news release.

"We hope the added convenience encourages all parents who wish to have their children vaccinated, to do so as soon as they can."

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, all parents will be able to make online bookings for the vaccine at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine.

Then, at 8:45 a.m., phone bookings will open up for parents at 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

The Saskatchewan Health Authority warned parents that there were a limited number of doses available.

Once appointments for the 13,000 doses are filled, bookings for young children will be paused until additional vaccine supply arrives.

The doses of the Moderna Spikevax vaccine are specially formulated for young children.

Pharmacists are not allowed to give vaccinations to children younger than five years. As a result, all pediatric shots will be given in provincially-run clinics.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 should wait at least eight weeks between infection and getting vaccinated.

Kids should wait eight weeks between the first and second dose of the two-dose vaccine.