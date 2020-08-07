COVID-19 in Sask: Province records 20th death

A person in their 60s from southwestern Saskatchewan who had COVID-19 has died, provincial officials said Friday.

It's the 20th COVID-19-related death in the province since the pandemic began.

There were also 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 57 recoveries reported Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of known active cases to 168.

The new cases are located in the south central (12), south west (3), Saskatoon (3), central east (2), Regina (2) and north west (1) zones.

Of the 23 new cases, 19 are people living in "communal living settings." That's the term the provincial government uses in reference to Hutterite colonies.

The province is also reporting that 13 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 7. (CBC Graphics)

Of the 1,409 total cases in the province, officials say 206 cases involve travel, 711 are community contacts (including mass gatherings) and 378 have no known exposures. Another 114 cases are still under investigation.

To date, 108,148 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.