Sask. courts create committee to study pros-cons of televising trials

Saskatchewan courts want the public's opinion on televising proceedings.

Two trial courts, the Court of Queen's Bench and Provincial Court, have created a joint committee to examine practices respecting the courts and media.

"Consideration of how the various interests are most appropriately balanced is also ongoing. Our open court system, supported by the Charter, enshrines the right to freedom of expression including freedom of the press and other media communication," said Courts communications officer Dawn Blaus.

"Yet there are many situations that require those who are vulnerable to receive protection, including from publicity, and at times this requires maintaining complete privacy or anonymity."

Media lawyer Sean Sinclair notes some people are 'leery' when cameras are around, such as when witnesses and privacy concerns are involved. (RSLaw)

Saskatoon media lawyer Sean Sinclair says local outlets recognize there are sensitivities that must be protected, but he says there are also larger principles at play.

"People are naturally leery, particularly where it relates to witnesses and privacy concerns," he said.

"There's generally a benefit of the public getting to know what happens in our courtrooms. There's greater transparency, there's greater education."

People interested in submitting their thoughts can email dblaus@sasklawcourts.ca

There is precedent for televising court proceedings.

In October, 2018 the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal granted media permission to live stream from the courtroom when David Woods' appeared to appeal his first-degree murder conviction.

He was convicted in 2014 of killing his wife, Dorothy, whose body was found two months after she went missing.

It is the third time cameras have been allowed in the courtroom.

The consortium, which was led by CBC Saskatchewan, included Global News, CTV News, Postmedia, Rawlco Radio, Saskatoon Media Group, Harvard Broadcasting and The Canadian Press.

In November 2015, a media pool was allowed to capture Douglas Hales' unsuccessful appeal of his 2014 second-degree murder conviction in the death of Daleen Bosse.

In April 2016, Blaine Taypotat lost his appeal of a 9½-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter and impaired driving causing death of a conservation officer.