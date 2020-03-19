Sask. Court of Queen's Bench shutting down regular operations due to coronavirus

The Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench is temporarily shutting down regular operations at its courthouses effective noon on March 20, in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The primary concern is to continue to protect the health and safety of those who use the court, together with those involved with the justice system," Chief Justice Martel Popescul said in a court directive Thursday.

Popescul said that emergency and urgent matters will still be heard, but that would happen by phone or teleconference.

"It is also essential the court is available to administer the system of justice required in our constitutional democracy.

"These concerns require the court to balance that which may be accomplished through ongoing access to the court, but on a restricted basis."

Queen's Bench deals with a variety of criminal, family law and civil matters.