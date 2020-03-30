'We're stuck here:' Sask. couple worried after being trapped in Peru during COVID-19

A Saskatchewan couple is stranded in Peru and has no idea when they are going to be able to return home.

Heather Hind-Hluchaniuk from St. Brieux, Sask. and Russell Edwards from Melfort, Sask. have been in the country for more than three weeks and can't get a flight out.

Days after they arrived in the capital city of Lima, the country's president closed its borders and called a general quarantine.

"We're stuck here," said Hind-Hluchaniuk. "There are flights this week but nothing saying that we'll get out."

The couple are not alone. Hundreds of Canadians remain stranded in Peru, despite efforts from the federal government to bring them home.

This weekend, the embassy sent an email to Canadians trapped in Peru saying that flights have been confirmed for Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the couple aren't convinced they'll be able to leave the country.

Since their ordeal began, the couple has watched as numerous flights were either cancelled or snatched up by other fliers.

They say dealing with the embassy, as well as Air Canada has been incredibly frustrating.

The pair are also under tight timelines. Their Airbnb rental runs out on Friday, and after that they will likely need to look for a new place to live.

"We have already spent an extra $1100 already for housing and we still have to have money for groceries and the plane tickets," she said.

"Thank goodness my mother is able to give us her credit card, but still it's all money that has to be paid back."

Russell Edwards and Heather Hind-Hluchaniuk are concerned about being stuck in Peru. (Heather Hind-Hluchaniuk/Facebook)

However, they say there are other people who are in much worse shape than they are.

"There are people who have been kicked out of their hostels or they are locked into their hostels because maybe one person has been shown that they had symptoms," she said.

"Most of the hotels have closed the doors as well as a lot of the hospitals will not take people at this moment."

There's lots of military, lots of police officers patrolling the streets, helicopters scanning the streets at night. It's pretty wild. - Russell Edwards

As well, the couple are in full quarantine which means they can't leave their home for anything other than quick trips to the grocery store.

"You don't want to stay out there very long," said Edwards. "There's lots of military, lots of police officers patrolling the streets, helicopters scanning the streets at night. It's pretty wild."

The couple expects to get more information about the next wave of flights out on Monday afternoon.