Saskatchewan Coroners Service to be granted new authority

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is to be granted new authority, including the ability to make recommendations at the conclusion of an inquest, under changes announced by the provincial government Wednesday.

The announced amendments to the Coroners Act, 1999 come in the wake a review of the Office of the Chief Coroner, now the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The review was done by former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill, who later went on to become the province's chief coroner.

The provincial budget tabled in March earmarked $1.6 million to address recommendations from the review.

At the time, the province announced that it would hire a new forensic pathologist and farm out the analysis of forensic toxicology results to the Alberta Office of the Chief Coroner. A family liaison position was also created.

If the legislation passes, the chief coroner would be able to to appoint other coroners in the province. Other changes include arming the minister with the authority to appoint a deputy to act as the chief coroner in their absence.

Power to request reviews

Coroners in Saskatchewan will also be armed with the power to make recommendations at the end of an inquest, which was prohibited before.

Prior to becoming chief coroner, Clive Weighill prepared a report with recommendations on how to improve the province's coroners service. (CBC)

They can also investigate the death of any Saskatchewan resident who dies outside the province, or whose body has been moved out of Saskatchewan.

The province is also opening the door for more inquest opportunities. In some cases, new evidence could lead a coroner to reopen an investigation.

Also, the family of the deceased can now request a review of another coroner's decision not to hold an inquest.