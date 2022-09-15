Sask. coroner to share details about deaths linked to mass stabbing

Saskatchewan Coroners Service holds an update on the Sept. 4 mass stabbing deaths at the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be providing more details on Wednesday morning about the deaths that occurred during the mass stabbing in the early morning hours of Sept. 4.

There were nine people killed on the James Smith Cree Nation and one man killed at his home in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

Eighteen others were injured during the knife attacks.

Both of the men police identified as suspects are also dead.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Sept. 5 in a heavily grassed area near a house police were examining on the James Smith Cree Nation as part of the investigation. Police said his wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, but no details on how or when he was allegedly killed have been shared publicly.

His brother Myles Sanderson, 32, died shortly after being brought into police custody. He was pronounced dead in hospital after going into what the RCMP described as medical distress. As of Wednesday, police had not yet elaborated on the circumstances of Myles's death.

Myle was arrested on Highway 11, south of Prince Albert, Sask., after being on the run for three-and-a-half days.

The James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., are about 20 kilometres apart, and around 60 kilometres east from Prince Albert, Sask.