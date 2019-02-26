Skip to Main Content
'I've only worked 5 days this month': School bus driver struggles amid Sask. cold stretch
New

'I've only worked 5 days this month': School bus driver struggles amid Sask. cold stretch

Saskatchewan's cold spell seems to be never-ending. It has even prompted several days of school bus cancellations. A Saskatoon school bus driver says that means so far this month, she's only been able to work a total of five days.

Drivers don't get paid when buses are cancelled

CBC News ·
School division policy is to cancel bus service in Saskatoon when the temperature, including wind chill, reaches –45. (The Associated Press)

Despite the multitude of extreme cold warnings in Saskatchewan lately, a lot of people are still heading to work daily. But for school bus drivers in Saskatoon, that's not always the case.

According to Saskatoon school division policies, school bus services are weather-dependent. When temperatures reach –45 with the wind chill (or –40 for wheelchair transportation) drivers will not clock in.

This means they don't get paid.

"I've only worked five days this month," out of a possible 15 days, driver Audra Oosthoek told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"I've been driving a school bus now for four years and I don't ever remember this happening."

All Saskatoon public buses were cancelled on Monday morning. Buses were cancelled again Tuesday for the École Canadienne-Francaise, which Oosthoek's route covers.

For four hours per day, Oosthoek drives students to and from school. When her route is cancelled, that is reduced to one hour for the time spent notifying parents of the school division's decision.

Audra Oosthoek has been driving school buses for the past four years. (Submitted by Audra Oosthoek)

"So my paycheques have taken quite the bite," she said.

Oosthoek said the decreased hours will negatively affect her employment insurance benefits over the summer months.

"Fingers crossed for Wednesday that we go back. I miss my kids [on the bus]. I haven't seen them in a month."

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us