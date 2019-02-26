'I've only worked 5 days this month': School bus driver struggles amid Sask. cold stretch

Despite the multitude of extreme cold warnings in Saskatchewan lately, a lot of people are still heading to work daily. But for school bus drivers in Saskatoon, that's not always the case.

According to Saskatoon school division policies, school bus services are weather-dependent. When temperatures reach –45 with the wind chill (or –40 for wheelchair transportation) drivers will not clock in.

This means they don't get paid.

"I've only worked five days this month," out of a possible 15 days, driver Audra Oosthoek told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"I've been driving a school bus now for four years and I don't ever remember this happening."

All Saskatoon public buses were cancelled on Monday morning. Buses were cancelled again Tuesday for the École Canadienne-Francaise, which Oosthoek's route covers.

For four hours per day, Oosthoek drives students to and from school. When her route is cancelled, that is reduced to one hour for the time spent notifying parents of the school division's decision.

Audra Oosthoek has been driving school buses for the past four years. (Submitted by Audra Oosthoek)

"So my paycheques have taken quite the bite," she said.

Oosthoek said the decreased hours will negatively affect her employment insurance benefits over the summer months.

"Fingers crossed for Wednesday that we go back. I miss my kids [on the bus]. I haven't seen them in a month."