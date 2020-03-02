Sask. investigators using modern technology to revisit cold cases up to 40 years old

Robert "Bud" Wiggins was a speed demon with "more guts than a pork sausage." He loved racing souped-up snowmobiles and building fast cars.

For 29 years he survived high-speed rollovers and drag races over the Prince Albert bridge in his Chevy Camaro. But in 1980, the Wiggins family lost their loving son and brother not to a fast car but — it's believed — to the hands of a killer.

"I think, in the end, he met a violent end," said Wiggins' brother Bill during an interview in January at the city police station in Prince Albert.

"That's what everything points to. Anybody that knows anything certainly isn't saying. He lived a high-risk lifestyle but that doesn't mean he deserved what he got."

Robert Wiggins disappeared after a Prince Albert house party and has not been seen since. It's believed he dabbled in the drug trade, selling pot and maybe a little cocaine. Forty years after his disappearance, both of his parents have passed away and his brother Bill — who was 26 at the time — is 66 years old.

His family is one of about 130 in Saskatchewan who live with burning questions about what happened to their missing relatives. But now, police have new tools to use on old cases, including a national DNA database, technological advances in forensic science and creative social media campaigns.

Wiggins's case is one of nine being revisited by a dedicated cold case investigator at the Prince Albert Police Service. The RCMP has created new positions dedicated to missing persons investigations.

New hope

The process is bringing new hope to people like Bill Wiggins, who feel forensic evidence is likely the only remaining avenue to find the truth about their missing loved ones.

Bill Wiggins says he doesn't often think about the idea of 'closure' because he's not sure what that would look like after such a long time. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Bill said his feelings about the need for closure are complicated, but one thing is clear in his mind: he wants justice.

"I want to know who did it. I would like to have the people, if they're still alive, I'd like to have somebody not get away with murder," Bill said.

"I think that's what it boils down to … nobody deserves to go like I think he did."

Bud had a daughter who was adopted after he died. Later, as an adult, she contacted Bill to ask about her father, only to learn that he was missing and presumed dead.

"[She] really wants to find out about what happened to her father. We told her as much as we can. But we don't know," Bill said.

Fresh perspective

Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen's investigations begin when another ends. As a cold case investigator at the Prince Albert Police Service, files don't land on her desk until all angles of the initial investigation have been exhausted.

"At the onset it's just one big puzzle … many of the pieces have been filled in and now I'm looking at here, here and here, a few puzzle pieces of that puzzle just haven't been filled yet."

Sgt. Edwardsen started working exclusively on cold cases in January 2019. Her first priority was to review all of the cases and identify which threads to follow first.

She is currently tasked with investigating eight missing persons case files and one unsolved homicide.

The earliest case, which dates back to 1979, is the disappearance of 34-year-old June Johnson, a nurse who hasn't been seen since being driven to the Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert.

The most recent is that of Leroy Custer, who was last seen on a bicycle on a residential street in Prince Albert on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1, 2018.

Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen investigates cold cases for the Prince Albert Police Service. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

When she started the job, Sgt. Edwardsen started looking for physical evidence she could send to be tested again. Some of the files had a lot of evidence collected.

"Back then maybe they found nothing with it in the labs but now with the advancing technology they can find — a small drop of blood back 30 years ago, like a little speck, they probably couldn't have done anything with that," she said.

"Now, they can make that so much bigger and they can get a DNA profile from that."

Police services have also been capitalizing on another technological advancement in familial DNA.

The National Centre of Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains now has a database of the DNA profiles of unidentified human remains.

Sgt. Edwardsen has been encouraging family members of missing people to submit their DNA to the database.

First success

The DNA of family members can be used to develop a profile, which in turn can be compared to the database. All future unidentified remains are automatically compared to the family profiles submitted into the system.

In 2019, the system was used to identify human remains found near Calgary two years earlier.

"Out of those almost 300 remains that are unidentified in Canada, what if some of them are from P.A. — for our families that are looking for closure? So that's the hope," said Sgt. Edwardsen.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police maintains a database of people who are missing in the province. Currently there are 134 missing people. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Sgt. Edwardsen has also been re-interviewing people about decades-old cases. She said the passage of time can make it easier for people with information to speak up.

"Thirty years ago people may have been young, immature, or may have been dabbling in things that they weren't proud of and were scared to talk to police because of those reasons," she said.

"Thirty years later their lives maybe have changed, they've matured maybe ... they're better off in their life and they feel better about themselves and they're not feeling like they need to hide stuff."

The inner-workings of the police service have also changed in the years since some of Sgt. Edwardsen's cases were opened.

She said police services now regularly exchange information, including investigators in a group called the Saskatchewan Association of Cold Case Investigators.

"I'm one of the more junior investigators as far as cold case files goes," said Sgt. Edwardsen.

"There's some people that have been around for a while and they are very experienced. They know techniques that I have never used before."

'You will never be able to forget'

In May 2019, the Association of Crime Stoppers Programs of Saskatchewan started a letter-writing campaign designed to tug on the heart strings of killers in the hope that they come forward.

"You will never be able to forget the past and what you've done," reads one of the letters.

"There are things connected to That Day that trigger uncontrollable anxiety and fear in you."

Saskatoon Police Service Const. Ryan Ehalt was the police co-ordinator for Crime Stoppers, a volunteer-run non-for-profit, at the time that the campaign was launched.

He said the idea came to him after hearing about a cold case killer who turned themself into the police "out of the blue."

"Is there a way we can go after people like that could be living in Saskatchewan in our community and how would we go about doing that?" he wondered.

Const. Ehalt interviewed the person who confessed, who explained that they confessed to be "free" from the burden of keeping their secret.

Based on those interviews, he wrote a series of letters addressed "to those who took the missing."

Four letters have been distributed on social media and in radio advertisements. In November 2019, a tip in response to the letter campaign helped locate the remains of a missing person.

Crime Stoppers would not release the name of the person who had been located, saying it could reveal the identity of the tipster. Police concluded the death was non-suspicious.

The campaign has received more than 130 tips to date.

Riding the wave

Mikayla Worth, the missing person liaison officer for the Prince Albert Police Service, uses the term "ambiguous loss" a lot when she talks about her work.

Ambiguous loss — living with the unknown of a missing loved one — is not the same is grieving a loved one who has died.

Worth said it is important to make the distinction.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster," said Worth.

"The way that I explain it to people on behalf of the families is you get emotional whiplash. You're up one minute and you're down another.

"You'll have certain things that can trigger you in a day and all of a sudden you're thinking, 'Is that what happened? Is this a possibility?'"

Her role covers the Prince Albert region, but she also acts as a consultant for health services in remote northern communities where an equivalent role does not exist.

Worth assesses the needs of a family depending on their situation, then connects them with the resources they need to help them cope.

Prince Albert police are among those encouraging family members of missing people to submit their DNA to a national database they hope could help solve cases. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

She said just showing understanding of a family's feelings can provide some solace.

"When I give that piece of information such as ambiguous loss, I often get the reply 'I thought I was going crazy. It's nice to know that I'm not going crazy,'" said Worth.

"Putting a label to that and an understanding it gives them so much reassurance that, no, they are not alone."

Worth strongly believes that maintaining hope is essential for families of missing people. What that hope looks like might be different from family to family.

What is closure after 40 years?

Cpl. Brendan Chartier is one of two Saskatchewan RCMP missing persons co-ordinators in the province.

"Investigations … are becoming more and more complex as time goes on and more investigative techniques are being implemented," said Chartier.

Bill Wiggins has thought a lot about what he hopes for now, 30 years after his brother's disappearance. The goal posts have shifted over the years. His parents passed away without the answers they sought. When his father died in a car accident, Bill concluded his brother was not alive. If he was, he would have come home then, Bill said.

Information from the police leads Bill to believe that his brother died a violent death, although officers will not provide specifics about why.

Bill Wiggins hugs cold case investigator Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen from the Prince Albert Police Service. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Bill said he's never really thought about wanting "closure," although he believes his parents had hoped for it. For him, what exactly would bring closure is a complicated question.

"You know, I know he's dead, but I mean do you want to have some bones there, do you want to have some ashes there, or do you just want to have a monument there?" Bill said.

"How do you put it to an end?"

'Come forward'

Wiggins said there's someone out there who knows who killed his brother, maybe even someone alive who could still confess.

He's not holding his breath they will speak up. He thinks it's more likely a piece of forensic evidence will provide answers.

He does have a message for anyone who has information about his brother's disappearance.

"Come forward," said Wiggins.

"I mean, after these 30 years, if you can make somebody's life just a little bit better and to know that you've made somebody's life a little better … why not?"

It's also important, he said, that Bud is not forgotten.