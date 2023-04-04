Children's advocate says lacking gov't oversight of Sask. program puts vulnerable youth at risk

The Saskatchewan government needs to better support vulnerable children who are removed from their parents and placed in the homes of extended relatives, according to the province's advocate for children and youth.

On Tuesday, Lisa Broda released a new report detailing how one of the Ministry of Social Services's programs is failing vulnerable youth.

The intentions of the Person of Sufficient (PSI) program are positive, Broda said. The program is supposed to offer kids who can't stay with their biological parents long-term stability, by housing them with a family member or a band member. It's an alternative to foster care or group-home settings.

However, Broda said major gaps in oversight of the program are putting youth at risk.

"Our investigation and advocacy work has revealed several cases in which children have experienced maltreatment, abuse and severe neglect that resulted in significant emotional physical impact or worse, the death of a child," Broda said Tuesday.

Most youth on PSI placements are Indigenous and have experienced trauma, she said, but they're not given a voice in the rehoming process and they don't have direct contact with a caseworker to ask for support or help.

"While the intent of this program aims to ensure children are safely cared for by their extended family or other people they are close to, our work illustrates that it can create significant risks for children whose needs can go unmet, who may not be connected to their culture."

PSI guardians receive the same payments as foster parents, but the government only checks in with them once a year, Broda said, adding that the child doesn't have to be there during the check.

"I don't think that's acceptable," Broda said. "This annual process does not ensure the ministry directly assesses the needs and well-being of the child."

The ministry approves who can be designated a PSI guardian and makes recommendations to the court, which then orders the PSI term, often granting custody of the child to the guardian until they are 18.

The review found that the ministry does not assess PSI guardians with the same rigour as an adoptive guardian or foster parent.

Broda said extended family should always be considered when children can't remain with their own parents, but this program's emphasis on extended family without the necessary scrutiny can lead to unsuitable placements, putting youth with families who have no prior relationship to the child, or resulting in multiple moves and more instability.

The advocate's office has regularly heard concerns involving disagreements about placement decisions, disputes and visitation.

Broda's office found that children in PSI placements often lose contact with their birth parents and other immediate family members. She said it's important those relationships remain intact and grow — when it's safe — but the ministry does not enforce visitation.

Even when the extended family member is a healthy fit for the youth, the guardians aren't set up for success. The ministry doesn't help them form a plan to ensure the youth adjusts in a good way, and its extended family assessment doesn't adequately address the impacts of intergenerational trauma, she said.

The advocate's office made eight recommendations to the ministry to improve policies and legislation. Broda said the ministry accepted all but one, which asked for a legislative amendment to provide youth in the program and their caregivers financial support until the youth turns 21. Currently funding expires when they turn 18.

Gene Makowsky, minister of social services, said his ministry will take a closer look at that recommendation as part of a larger review. He said work on the other recommendations is already underway.

"We've committed to a review of the program and so that will start very soon here."

Broda's report also highlighted the need for broader change.

It notes that in 2010, the Child Welfare Review recommended that the government develop court-recognized custom adoption processes — different from PSI —to address issues of permanency for Indigenous children.

"The lack of comprehensive legislative reform has prevented the development of a culturally sensitive option to support children being with their families. It also resulted in considerable and increased reliance on the PSI program," the report says.