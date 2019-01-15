Sask. courts, police and medical professionals wrestling with internet child pornography

Imagine a patient going to a therapist and confiding that they are downloading child pornography. Lots of it. The patient goes on to say that they are having deviant sexual fantasies involving young children and are now slowing down as they drive by schoolyard playgrounds.

What should the therapist do?

Bryan Salte says it's a scenario that keeps doctors up at night.

We are chasing something that is changing before our eyes. - Shabehram Lohrasbe , forensic psychiatrist

Salte is legal counsel for the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, the body that governs how doctors behave professionally.

Salte said this not an abstract dilemma and that the answers are far from clear.

"If [therapists] disclose the information to the police, that's the end of the doctor-patient relationship almost certainly, and that's probably the end of the ability to actually treat the patient and provide assistance to the patient to prevent them from carrying out offences," he said.

"I think that this is one of the challenges that keeps physicians up at night, as they are trying to come to a judgement. Is the conduct of their patient such that it's something which has taken it outside of the realm of a concern about their behaviour and into a situation of where others will be put at risk if they don't do something?"

'Changing before our eyes'

Shabehram Lohrasbe is a forensic psychiatrist from British Columbia. Over the past three decades he has done thousands of assessments, many on men who have committed sexually-violent offences.

Shabehram Lohrasbe tries to find ways to manage his patients' deviant desires. (Supplied) This past week, he testified at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon at the dangerous offender hearing for Ethan Fergusson, a 29-year-old who pleaded guilty to child luring and downloading internet child pornography.

Lohrasbe said the explosion of child pornography caught the medical profession by surprise. He spoke with CBC outside the hearing about the issues arising from child pornography cases.

"We don't know how child pornography is messing up peoples' minds. We are chasing something that is changing before our eyes," he said.

"Generations of therapists and assessors had no experience. And then this phenomena suddenly explodes. And not only does it explode, it's not a fixed phenomena. The net is evolving, sites are evolving, methods of transmission. So you have child pornography websites but you also have file-to-file sharing."

A judgement call

The Canadian Psychiatric Association has a position paper that gives some guidance. It speaks to how on one hand, doctors need to protect the privacy of patients, but at the same time they have a responsibility to report to authorities if a patient is making an explicit threat to harm a third party.

The paper flows from a Supreme Court decision.

The issue is to try and prevent the children from being molested in the first place. - Shabehram Lohrasbe , forensic psychiatrist

"Physicians have an obligation to keep information confidential, but it's not absolute," says Joel Watts, an association board member.

"[The threat] has to be [against] an identifiable person, that's the language that the Supreme Court used."

That's where it gets sticky for therapists.

"If, in the course of therapy, a patient said that they were living with children and they were actively downloading pornography, and the clinician was concerned that the person was so fixated and wrapped up in their fantasies that they were likely to act on them and that there were children in the home, then the clinician might have to come to the conclusion that there might be an obligation to report that there might be a danger," he said.

"But that has to be evaluated on an individual patient-by-patient basis."

Down a dark road

Downloading child pornography from the internet is illegal. Few would despite the sexual violence visited on the children in these videos is repugnant and morally reprehensible.

A common refrain from police is that, every time someone watches one of these videos, the child is being re-victimized.

Bryan Salte is the registrar with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan. (CBC News)

Bryan Salte says it's just not that clear.

"It's reprehensible, the creation of that video certainly victimized the child," he said.

"But the reality is with that particular child, with that particular situation, nothing more can happen to that child, they've already been victimized."

There are broader societal issues that come from that scenario. He says there is literature that suggests, in some people, viewing this material effectively satisfies the deviant urge. This could save a potential new victim from being abused.

At the same time, he says there is also literature that suggests watching these videos desensitizes a person. They may then need to seek out a victim in the world, rather than just watching abuse.

Protecting potential victims

Shabrehram Lohrasbe says that he leans toward finding a way to manage the deviant desires of patients, rather than reflexively criminalizing their behaviour.

"The issue is to try and prevent the children from being molested in the first place," he said.

He said even a small reduction in how many people act on deviant fantasies would be beneficial.

"OK you've got your deviant ideas but you're not condemned to enact them. And we can help you not enact them."