'This is not a handout. It's a hand up': Sask. chicken farm project to help families in Mozambique

A Saskatchewan chicken farming project in Mozambique aims to bring healthy food and much-needed income to families in one of the world's poorest countries.

"It's really moving along. We're really pleased," said Saskatoon emergency room specialist and project leader Dr. Ron Siemens.

The University of Saskatchewan has a long history of health care work and training in the southern African nation. According to Siemens, the chicken project aims to go even further and get at the root cause of health problems — poverty.

A chicken farm partnership between the University of Saskatchewan and rural Mozambique is expanding, bringing healthy protein and income to families in the southern African nation. (Connie Siemens)

Siemens and his team are working with Mozambican companies, local governments and young families on Project Frango, which Siemens said is Portuguese for "chubby chicken."

If they can raise the final $150,000 in donations by the end of this year, the full project could be running by next April.

'It's about life and death'

The project will bring an expected 48,000 chickens to market every seven weeks. Families in the program will take one year of courses on chicken breeding and farming. They'll also take classes in maternal and family health, gardening and other topics.

Siemens said more than half of all Mozambican babies are stunted or malnourished, and a livable income is one of the most important health indicators — far more than access to doctors or hospitals.

Saskatoon ER specialist Dr. Ron Siemens is hopeful a chicken farming project will help improve the health of families in rural Mozambique. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

"This is a rich protein we can bring. We are raising family income. You could say it's about life and death," he said.

The work grew out of a trip Siemens made to a different region of Mozambique a decade ago. A co-operative project between the Health Ministry of Mozambique and the University of Saskatchewan — the Training for Health Renewal Project — has been running for years.

While the expanded chicken project isn't operating yet, the past decade of other health work in Mozambique is paying off, Siemens said. They're seeing a host of improved health indicators, from fewer women dying during childbirth to better birth weights.

"We really are making some great gains," he said.

Most of the solutions are low-tech and low-cost, he said. For example, a retrofitted trailer known as a "motorcycle ambulance" transports pregnant women and other patients to the provincial hospital 20 kilometres away.

The 'motorcycle ambulance' attachment will transfer pregnant women or other patients to hospital in rural Mozambique, part of a partnership with the University of Saskatchewan. (Ron Siemens)

U of S health professionals have gone to the city of Massinga to learn about rural African health, and to train hundreds of dental hygienists, nurses and others. Mozambican students and health workers, in turn, continue to visit the U of S to take courses or teach.

Siemens said he and other people from Saskatchewan are happy to help, but the Mozambican partners and families will gradually take over. The profits from the chicken operations will pay for ongoing expenses.

"This is not a handout. It's a hand up," he said. "We're coming alongside to encourage and get things started. Canadians are catalysts."