Blanket restrictions could devastate Sask. businesses, Saskatoon Chamber warns

Business leaders in Saskatoon want to see the province take a balanced approach to any future COVID-19 restrictions, saying a shotgun approach could be a "death nail" in the coffin of many businesses.

On Thursday, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan climbed toward 1,500, the province announced additional regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be introduced on Friday morning.

Jason Aebig, the CEO of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, says the organization wants to see the province use targeted restrictions on specific industries and businesses, as opposed to blanket restrictions that may hurt businesses across the board.

"We're looking for a balance between the need to protect lives and protect livelihoods," said Aebig. "The two go hand-in-hand, obviously, but what we don't want to see is a scenario where measures that are announced to protect the public health end up costing all of dearly in terms of our economy."

Earlier this week, hundreds of Saskatchewan doctors signed a petition calling on the province to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying the province is losing the battle against COVID-19.

Health Minister Paul Merriman thanked the doctors for their dedication, saying in a statement he agrees "a solid foundation of science and expert medical opinion is central to an effective response to COVID-19."

He said the guidance of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab has been critical in fighting COVID-19 while keeping the provincial economy strong.

Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan's health minister, thanked doctors for their dedication after hundreds signed a letter calling on the provincial government to do more around COVID-19 restrictions. (Trent Peppler/CBC )

On Thursday however, Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili called on the government to do more to curb the spread of the disease, calling for a mask mandate to be put into place across the province.

Neighbouring Manitoba, which is seeing the worst per capita COVID-19 rates in Canada, implemented strict measures this week that include forcing gyms, restaurants and other non-essential services to temporarily close in an attempt to slow the spread.

Aebig called the approach in Manitoba a "shotgun" approach, while he says Saskatchewan needs a "surgical" approach, targeting specific sectors and industries contributing to spread.

"There are options," he said.

The chamber would like to see the government expand its mask mandate — currently in place in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina — provincewide, allowing commerce to continue while adding an extra layer of protection for business owners and their clients.

"We've learned a lot in the past eight months," said Aebig. "It would make absolutely no sense to apply the same strategy that we applied in March, when we knew nothing about COVID-19, to today."

The province hasn't indicated what specific restrictions might be announced on Friday. Neil Tkatchuk⁠, who owns Trench Fitness in Regina, is hoping businesses like his are allowed to stay open.

Gyms should be listed as essential services in the province, as they help people stay well both physically and mentally, he says.

"A lot of people come to the gym and they use it as stress relief," he said, noting he's heard from clients about depression as a result of the province's previous lockdowns.

Tkatchuk⁠ said his business has also learned a lot about how to operate safely. It's now in a better position to serve clients than it was when restrictions were first introduced, with mandatory mask use, strict cleaning schedules and distancing protocols now in place, he says.

"On top of that, our members and clients, they know and understand those guidelines now because they have become the norm at this point," he said.

On Thursday, a news release from the government of Saskatchewan indicated details about the additional measures could be released as early as 11:30 a.m. Friday.