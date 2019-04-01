Federally-imposed carbon tax takes effect in Saskatchewan

After a month of rising fuel prices in Saskatchewan, most gas stations added another 4 cents to a litre of regular unleaded gasoline today as the federal carbon tax took effect.

Saskatchewan does not have a carbon tax of its own design, so the federal government has imposed one in an effort to discourage the use of fossil fuels. It is scheduled to increase each year until 2022.

Jeremy Rayner, a professor at the Johnson-Shoyama School of Public Policy who tracks energy policy and its effects, said taxing pollution will change some consumers' behaviour, but that those changes will likely not be enough to allow Canada to cut emissions to the targets it agreed to in the Paris accord over the next 10 years.

"Any small business that's operating very close to the margin of breaking even is going to find things tighter than ever," said Jeremy Rayner, the head of the Johnson-Shoyama School of Public Policy. (CBC)

"What we're doing here is taking the low-hanging fruit," said Rayner. "Saskatchewan could be doing much more."

The Saskatchewan Party government has steadfastly resisted the imposition of what it calls a 'harmful' carbon tax, and has asked the courts to rule on whether it is unconstitutional.

The province said it will not apply a six per cent provincial sales tax to the carbon levy on SaskEnergy and SaskPower bills, unlike the GST.

"This is another example of the federal government making it more difficult for Saskatchewan businesses to be competitive," Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release.

"We believe the imposition of the federal carbon tax is a violation of the Constitution and has no place in Saskatchewan" said provincial finance minister Donna Harpauer. (CBC)

Rayner said Ottawa did the right thing in ensuring all provinces play by the same rules, even if the decision is unpopular.

"They don't want to see a province being able to attract business from other provinces because they're actually evading their contribution to reducing emissions in Canada," said Rayner.

Rayner estimated a family of four in Saskatchewan will pay roughly $400 more this year to heat a home and fuel vehicles because of carbon pricing.

At tax time, that same family should see a federal rebate of just over $600.

"You're meant to take a price signal here and do fewer things that increase your carbon footprint, to reduce it if you can," said Rayner.

He said the federal measures are largely meant to target wealthier Canadians who pollute more, but noted the tax will also affect those living paycheque to paycheque.

"If you don't have much disposable income you can't have a more efficient car, you can't insulate your house, you can't have a more efficient furnace," he said.