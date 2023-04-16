Saskatoon Morning wins community broadcast award from Canadian Association of Journalists

Several reporters and radio show producers were nominated for awards from the Canadian Association of Journalists for their work in 2022 — and during the awards ceremony in Vancouver this weekend, a handful won.

Saskatoon Morning, CBC's morning radio show in Saskatoon, won the community broadcast category for their storytelling about community support workers in Saskatoon.

That includes Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams and host Leisha Grebinski.

Their story focused on the community workers who support people experiencing homelessness who suffer from addictions and mental health issues.

LISTEN | A look at homelessness in downtown Saskatoon:

Saskatoon Morning 15:39 A look at homelessness in downtown Saskatoon Community Support Officers in our city work to support our most vulnerable. Homeless people who suffer from addictions and mental health issues. They say, the problem is on the rise. Host Leisha Grebinski joined community support officers, Delaney and Brianne, as they took a trip downtown. Leisha Grebinski then speaks with former head of Prairie Harm Reduction, Jason Mercredi, about the homelessness crisis seen in Saskatoon.

Investigative reporter Geoff Leo won the online media category for his story "Disputed History" about prominent scholar and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and her claims to Indigenous ancestry.

Jennifer Francis — formerly with CBC Saskatchewan and now a reporter with CBC Indigenous — won the emerging Indigenous journalist award.

CBC Saskatchewan reporters Jason Warick, Jessie Anton and CBC Saskatchewan alumna Yasmine Ghania were also nominated in the Scoop category for ongoing reporting about claims of abuse at a Saskatchewan christian school formerly known as Christian Centre Academy, but now known as Legacy Christian Academy.

The joint efforts from CBC Saskatchewan and CBC's The National were also recognized in the Daily Excellence category for their reporting on the manhunt for Myles Sanderson, while he was a suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., stabbings.

There were 469 total entries for the 2022 CAJ awards.

According to the Association, its primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its more than 1,300 members across Canada.