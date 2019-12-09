Sask. beer pong legend unveils 2 new interactive tables

Jeff Nybo's been busy since his beer pong invention went viral nearly five years ago.

He's since sold tables to people on five continents. His customers have paid up to $2,000 in shipping fees on the $1.800 US interactive tables. And he also started selling do-it-yourself kits so people could build similar tables at home.

Nybo's been working on orders since he released the BPT X5 in 2015. The revenue from his invention has kept his business going, and he's ready to diversify.

He's invented two new products at lower price points and is about to launch a Kickstarter campaign to get them built.

Portable, less pricey

Nybo's first table was built for a contest in 2014 and won him a 3D printer, which he continues to use to create his beer pong tables and accessories.

The portable tables can fit in a backpack and have many of the same features of the original table, like bluetooth capability, LED light and animation, and touch-interaction. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

His first popular invention boasts animated lights, touch-sensitive cup holders that light up once the ball hits, and bluetooth capabilities. It even keeps score.

"I thought maybe I could bring two more products to a lower consumer price point rather than a business or venue price point," he said. "And maybe that's another market."

The portable beer pong table most resembles the original BPT X5.

It has the LED lights that can be set to animate to music, and the touch-sensitive system.

This DIY table comes with LED lights ready to install. The folding beer pong table retails for about $100 USD (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"You can throw it in a backpack," said Nybo. "It's just a plastic enclosure, battery operated, and it runs for over eight hours."

The portable table will cost about $250 US.

The second new product requires a little more assembly after purchase. It's a $100 US kit, made to use with a traditional fold-out beer pong surface, which you can order online from various manufacturers.

"It'll light up all the cups and do animations and fancy light shows," said Nybo.

Jeff Nybo's original interactive beer pong table went viral. He is introducing two new, simpler models at a more accessible price point (Bridget Yard/CBC)

The products are being launched in conjunction with a Kickstarter campaign to help Nybo gauge consumer interest.

Table 2.0

Nybo's been experimenting and streamlining his products since he dreamed up the idea in 2011 when he started college in Saskatoon.

The first BPT X5 was a hit, but it was so heavy that he wouldn't even dream of shipping it.

Nybo's original table had an air-drying input and output for the beer-soaked ping pong ball, but his new table uses a stationary system. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"That first prototype there was no way I could have sold anything. It couldn't even be transported."

He made several changes, including building in a folding table.

Some of the bells and whistles have also been changed, including the air chamber that sucked in the wet ping pong ball and shot it out, dry and ready to go.

He's installed a stationary dryer instead, so the ping pong ball hovers over a stream of air shooting up from the table.

The big tables are still up for grabs.

"There's Germany, there's the U.K., Saudi Arabia, Australia," he said.

"The design's pretty solid now."