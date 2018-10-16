Sask. woman assaulted, taken on ATV against her will: RCMP

A Wakaw man is facing charges of assault and uttering death threats after a woman was allegedly threatened and then taken away on an ATV against her will.

Saskatoon RCMP responded Sunday morning to a report that a man was threatening a woman in the Hanley area, according to a news release.

By the time officers arrived, the man had fled on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and taken the victim with him against her will, the release said.

RCMP found the ATV but decided not to pursue for safety reasons.

Officers later found the victim walking on a rural road. She told RCMP she had escaped after the ATV rolled.

Officers brought in police dogs and found the suspect hiding in an empty railcar in the area. He was arrested. Both the suspect and the victim were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Wakaw faces charges including assault causing bodily harm, uttering death threats and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday.

RCMP are not releasing the accused's name to protect the victim's identity.