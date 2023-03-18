Sask. man who confessed to abusing boys in Ireland to be extradited: court of appeal

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is upholding a federal decision to surrender a man who confessed to child abuse for extradition to Northern Ireland.

Former pastor Henry Clarke, 80, lives in Meadow Lake, Sask. The minister's decision to surrender the man for extradition is contained in a letter to Clarke's counsel dated Aug. 25, 2022.

Court heard Clarke's appeal of the federal order in February and released its ruling earlier this month.

In an interview with CBC News in 2017, Clarke said he abused three boys in Northern Ireland around 1967 but has been living in Canada since 1977. He credited his wife, family, community and Christian faith with helping him coming to terms with his abuse.

"I've had tremendous support from the community and I've accepted responsibility and any time that I've had the opportunity, or [have been] asked, I've open and honest about what I did [about] 52 years ago," Clarke said.

Clarke told CBC that in 1985, he travelled to the U.K. where he confessed his abuses to the Royal Ulster Constabulary, but Clarke said they declined to pursue charges.

According to the Court of Appeal decision from Aug. 9 of this year, the authorities in Northern Ireland decided to prosecute Clarke after a BBC documentary.

An inquiry began in 2012 into abuses of children who had lived in institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995. It held public hearings starting in 2014 and published its report in 2017.

This report prompted the BBC to make its documentary about the allegations against Mr. Clarke, the Court of Appeal decision said.

"During an interview, Mr. Clarke admitted to a BBC journalist that he had indecently assaulted teenage boys in care homes in Northern Ireland. This acknowledgement led the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland to ask the police to conduct a fresh investigation into these matters."

CBC contacted Clarke's lawyer Monday. He had not yet been authorized to comment on the high court decision.