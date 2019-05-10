No reason for public to panic after Sask. animals die from anthrax: U of S prof
Exact species and location of animals not disclosed
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that the sudden death of seven animals on a farm in the RM of Chester was due to anthrax.
The RM is about a two-hour drive southeast of Regina.
The Ministry of Agriculture did not disclose the species of the animals or their precise location, because doing so could identify the producer, but said the animals were ruminants, a classification of mammals that includes bison, cattle, sheep, goats, giraffes and camels.
No reason for panic
Late in the summer when the ground dries out, some animals like cattle start looking for water and food where they don't normally browse.
Changes from flooding or drying leaves soil susceptible to anthrax spores. This year is drier than others, so the risk of contracting anthrax is slightly higher than usual.
"They may take up a little bit of soil with that food," said Chris Clark, associate professor of large animal clinical sciences at the University of Saskatchewan.
"Then once the spores get into their body it can progress to the disease of anthrax."
The province is warning farmers to be aware of the moisture levels in the soil where their animals graze.
While the death of seven animals is significant to one farm, Clark says it isn't cause for provincial concern.
"An animal with anthrax cannot transmit it directly to another animal. But because anthrax is fatal that animal will die."
He did caution farmers to take care. If the animal's carcass is opened and exposed to oxygen, anthrax can turn into spores that leave the body and enter the soil. Then the entire cycle begins anew.
The most important action once the animal is dead is to control the anthrax and dispose of the carcass, he said. Often that means incinerating or burying the animal.
Clark said it's unlikely the disease will be transmitted to humans, as there are only two ways for it to happen.
If you're doing a post-mortem and you cut your hand and get any of the fluid from the carcass, you can actually get anthrax in your skin.- Chris Clark, associate professor of large animal medicine at the University of Saskatchewan
One way is for a person to eat meat from the infected animal. Most people — especially those who work in agriculture — know never to eat an animal that died of natural causes, since that often means anthrax was involved.
The other is by getting infected when handling carcass.
"If you're doing a post-mortem and you cut your hand and get any of the fluid from the carcass, you can actually get anthrax in your skin," said Clark.
Once a lab tests the animals and returns positive results, farmers are asked to report the information to the provincial Chief Veterinary Officer.
Vaccine available
Since the disease is rare, many farmers skip vaccinating their animals when they're born.
After a high risk is identified, a vaccine is often used.
The province has regulations that suggest how to vaccinate. Anthrax is not part of a routine vaccine program. The vaccine is also expensive — about $1.50 per animal, according to Clark.
The most commonly infected animal is bison. The risk decreases with animal size. Cattle is the second most commonly affected. Infections in other, smaller species is rare.
