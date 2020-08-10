SARCAN depots across Sask. handle record amount of recyclables in July

SARCAN depots across the province shattered records in July as people returned to the recycler in force after COVID-19 shut down operations from March to June.

"We're kind of shattering container records," said SARCAN communications manager Sean Homenick.

"In July, we collected 61 million containers, which kind of blows our previous record out of the water. That previous record would have been around 47 million."

Homenick has no detailed breakdown of what people are hauling, but anecdotally he said it's leaned more toward aluminum cans and bottles than glass and tetra packs.

Customers lined up outside the Broadway depot in Saskatoon on Monday seemed resigned to standing in the sun.

"This is my third time here since they reopened," said Eugene Paquin. He had two garbage bags jammed with cans and plastic.

"It's a build-up from the past, when they were closed. I'm fortunate to be retired, so life is good."

A few steps ahead, Ann Jones stood with an oversize bag full of plastic milk jugs and a second bag full of cans.

"I come two or three times a year. This [in the bags] would be average for two or three months," she said.

"I only do it a few times a year, so I can put up with it. It's about an hour lineup. They're doing a good job."

Each station has a single worker to maintain proper distancing. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Homenick said that the lines outside the depots reflect recyclables piling up at home, plus SARCAN's adoption of COVID-19 protocals.

For instance, to maintain physical distancing, the depots only allow one person per sorting station at a time. Normally, people would be lined up three and four deep.

Also, it has cut back to one staffer at each station. This slows the sorting and counting, he said.

SARCAN has hired an additional 200 staff across the province to help clean the backlog, he said.

Homenick said SARCAN's drop and go system — which allows people to drop off their bags and then get paid electronically, or come by later and pick up a cheque — is emerging as a popular choice. The only problem is that they've had to close points intermittently so that staff can clear backlogs.

"We've seen just such explosive growth in that business," he said.

"[Pre-shut down] about three per cent of the volume came through drop and go," he said.

Now, depending on the location, those percentages are up to between 45 and 60 per cent, he said.