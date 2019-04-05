Saving Santa: 10-foot tall Saint Nick salvaged from Prince Albert landfill

It was a jarring sight for Wendy Fyrk and her husband when they pulled into the Prince Albert, Sask., landfill to do the monthly garbage haul from their rural home.

The 10-foot tall Santa Claus decoration that had stood for more than 30 years outside the city's tourism building was now perched on a massive pile of dirt.

"I thought, 'Oh boy. Wow. What's that doing up there?' " Fyrk said.

Santa was still waving, just like he used to when he stood greeting people as they drove into Prince Albert from the south. Even the "Merry Christmas" sign that had once accompanied him in the winter season was still by his side.

But the festive joy he once brought to Fyrk was gone, replaced by sadness.

She wondered why anyone would dispose of a decoration that holds so many memories for so many, especially when it still looks good from a distance.

"That's been there [by the tourism centre] as long as I can remember, as a kid, and to see it standing at the top of the landfill was kind of heartbreaking," Fyrk said.

"It's like an icon in the city."

Tim Yeamans, Parks Manager with the City of Prince Alber, made the decision to pull the plug on setting up Santa and send him off to the landfill. (Submitted by Tim Yeamans)

Santa is looking pretty rough from up close, said Timothy Yeaman, parks manager with the City of Prince Albert.

There were paint chips and holes that had eroded over the last few years. Santa's feet had corroded so much that he was no longer stable to stand.

Yeaman discovered all of this when tourism staff requested Santa for Christmas 2018. Considering that Santa was "falling apart," Yeaman decided the decoration was in no state to represent the city of Prince Albert to people driving in.

"We've looked at options to have other people look and see if it can be repaired but all the information we've received back is that it couldn't, that it's seen its day," Yeaman said.

"Santa Claus really needed to be retired."

He said taking it to the dump was the responsible decision.

"There's only one place to dispose of items and that is at our city landfill and that's where it needed to go," Yeaman said.

Landfill staff set aside the Santa for Wendy and Don Fyrk to load up on Friday. (Submitted by Wendy Fyrk)

Fyrk and her husband Don disagree.

As soon as they saw Santa, they couldn't stomach the thought of the iconic figure ending up becoming a part of the detritus at the landfill.

They convinced the landfill manager to set Santa aside. On Friday they loaded him on a trailer and drove him out to their acreage in the RM of Buckland.

Wendy's husband Don Fyrk stands next to Santa in a landfill building before they hauled him to their home. (Photo submitted by Wendy Fyrk)

"We'd like to take it home and give it a go and see if we can make Santa Claus happy again," Wendy said.

"It's not really, to me, garbage. It's something that could possibly be salvaged."

The couple plans on sprucing Santa up before the holiday season.

Wendy said that even if Santa still looks good from about 40 feet away, she'd be happy.

As for who put Santa up on a trash hill for display, Prince Albert's sanitation department said it had "no comment."