Sandy Bay, Sask. man airlifted to hospital after serious assault by youth

Police say a 26-year-old man from northern Saskatchewan was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious assault.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said they received a call of a large group of people threatening to harm the man in his home.

By the time they arrived, the man had been severely beaten. He was flown to hospital in Saskatoon with life-threatening injuries.

Later, six people were arrested, including two 19-year-old and 21-year-old men.

Four of the accused are youth and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspects appeared in Prince Albert provincial court Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.