'Couldn't go through that again': After 2 apprehensions, mom able to keep 3rd baby thanks to Sanctum support

Melissa April never held her first two babies after their birth. They were immediately apprehend by social services.

When she found out she was pregnant again, she was determined not to lose her daughter this time.

"When you when you find out you're pregnant, it's a blessing. It's supposed to be a happy time," she said.

With a third child on the way, "I was almost scared because I couldn't go through that again," she says.

Melissa April is now working on getting her first two children back. In the meantime, she's being supported by Sanctum 1.5 — a Saskatoon home for women and their newborns — to care for her new daughter, 32-day-old Cassidy.

Keeping moms, babies together

April's first two daughters, now 2 and 3, were born experiencing substance withdrawal.

They never felt their mother's touch. After a time in neonatal intensive care, they were whisked away to live with April's sister.

The practice is known as a "birth alert," where government tracks or seizes at-risk babies. The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls called on governments to end birth alerts, but Saskatchewan has continued to use them.

Sanctum 1.5, which opened one year ago, seeks to keep mothers and their newborns together, without the intervention of social services.

The non-profit's primary goal is to prevent transmission of HIV from moms to babies, but mothers don't have to be positive for the virus to access care at the home.

"We gear our services essentially toward women who are living a high-risk lifestyle, who are struggling with substance misuse," said Katelyn Roberts, the executive director of Sanctum Care Group.

Everyone pitches in at Sanctum 1.5, a Saskatoon home for mothers with high-risk lifestyles and pregnancies. (Don Somers/CBC)

Melissa April's prenatal doctor thought because of her substance use, she might be a good candidate for the Sanctum 1.5 program, which houses mothers during their pregnancy and until their newborn is a few months old.

Sanctum's support has allowed April to hold and nurture Cassidy, because it meant she could focus solely on having a healthy pregnancy and preparing for Cassidy's birth.

"She's growing like crazy. She's just my little rock," said April, looking down at the month-old baby.

She's one of several moms at Sanctum 1.5. Walk in the door of the long, many-roomed bungalow and you'll spot at least four babies right away, either held by their mothers or asleep in swinging bassinets.

A giant therapy dog — a Newfoundlander that brings to mind Clifford from the children's series — sniffs around at visitors and checks on each of the newborns.

As much as the moms are taken care of here, they also take care of each other.

"Cassidy has sensitive skin so I asked someone for higher quality diapers," said April.

They were given by another mother, with nothing asked in return.

Celebrating success

Sanctum 1.5 operates with help from Saskatoon Society for the Protection of Children, where parent aides work with mothers and follow them after they transition out.

The home is part of the Sanctum Care Network, which also runs an HIV hospice across the street. There are talks of expansion.

In its first year of operation, Sanctum 1.5 has supported 21 mothers and their babies.

Most have been able to parent their babies. Thirteen mothers have transitioned out of the program.

Every baby born after Sanctum support has been healthy.

Sanctum 1.5 is seen in its construction phase in this summer 2018 photo. It is now celebrating its one-year anniversary. Pictured here are executive director Katelyn Roberts, left, and program director Kathy Malbeuf. (Submitted by Sanctum)

Part of its success, Roberts said, is its use of a harm-reduction model.

"Harm reduction, in its essence, is really meeting people where they're at," she said.

Each mother has a different care plan, based on need.

For Melissa April, that meant being given space when she first checked in.

Many of the moms and mothers-to-be have suffered trauma in their lives, said Roberts, so workers "just have to approach them from a different angle."

April was worried when she went into labour with her first two children, but with Cassidy, there were 18 people in the delivery room to support her, thanks in part to Sanctum.

"I was a lot more immature, but I have definitely grown," said April. "Intellectually, spiritually, emotionally."