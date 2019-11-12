Sanctum Care Group to fast-track program allowing Saskatoon mothers to anonymously abandon newborns

The Sanctum Care Group in Saskatoon is going ahead with a program to offer women an anonymous, safe way to abandon newborn babies.

It had planned to offer the 'Angel's Cradle' last fall but paused the plan when Social Services said it wanted more study.

Sanctum executive director Katelyn Roberts says the discovery of a dead baby Friday in a downtown recycling bin changed everything.

"It does bring to light the lack of a safe way to abandon your baby in this community," she said.

"Sanctum Care Group will be proceeding forward with an Angel's Cradle so that women have a full continuum of options and services available to them."

Sanctum runs a supportive housing program that offers prenatal care, opioid substitution therapy and parenting classes from two residential properties on Avenue O S.

It had decided in September to offer the Angel's Cradle and had a space carved into a garage wall on the back of one property where a mother could place a newborn in a cradle. The system would allow the mother to remain anonymous.

The program got put on hold when Social Services minister Paul Merriman said the ministry wanted to study the idea and spend time educating the public on available options.

Roberts said Sanctum will respect that process, but that it cannot wait to act.

"I think we see the incident and that while we are unclear about the circumstances surrounding it that it does bring to light the lack of a safe way to abandon your child in this community," she said.

She said it's not clear when the service would be available.

Right now, a mother who chooses to give up her child may do so at a hospital or by speaking with social services, but she has to identify herself.

Asked for an interview on the subject, the Ministry of Social Services provided an emailed statement.

"We have been building capacity for supports and services specific to this client group to ensure better outcomes for moms and their babies," the statement said.

"There are safe options in Saskatchewan for parents who are overwhelmed by the responsibility of caring for a newborn, and who might consider abandoning their baby."