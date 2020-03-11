STF says gov't not respecting bargaining process after offer details sent directly to teachers

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is accusing the provincial government of circumventing the proper bargaining process after details of the province's latest contract offer were sent directly to teachers.

On Wednesday, teachers got a letter from the government-trustee bargaining committee, delivered through school boards, detailing the government's latest offer.

Patrick Maze, president of the STF, said the government is not respecting the negotiation process.

"It's not bargaining in good faith," Maze said, adding 90.2 per cent of teachers across the province voted in favour of sanctions.

"For the government to think it can slide a letter through the employer, through the directors of education directly to members, is a bit insulting."

Maze said he feels the province's move will "backfire" by showing teachers what the STF's bargaining representatives have been offered and what they feel is missing.

"There's still no commitment to addressing class composition in the province," Maze said.

Class composition has been a major point for educators.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant speaks with reporters about a meeting between his ministry, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020. The meeting came one day after the teachers voted in favour of taking job action. (CBC News)

Sanctions currently in place by teachers include no voluntary or extra curricular work and reductions in before- and after-school supervision across the province.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Gordon Wyant accused the STF of "walking away" from the province's students, claiming they did the same for negotiations in 2019 and conciliation earlier this year.

The STF argues the government's offer to teachers is unacceptable.

CBC Saskatoon reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment on Maze's concerns Thursday morning, but a response was not immediately received.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education has acknowledged classroom size and composition as an issue, but said it's not something to be discussed around the bargaining table. Instead, it has formed a provincial committee to try and address the problem.

"Government understands the challenge teachers have regarding class complexity. There is opportunity for the parties to address these issues at the local level which is more appropriate given the vast differences in the needs of individual schools," the letter saent to teachers says.

The letter also says the ministry feels its offer to teachers is "fair and reasonable."

"This offer balances the Government's appreciation and respect of teachers with the responsible fiscal management that taxpayers expect and other unions have accepted," the letter explained.

The sanctions have caused confusion for families and students across Saskatchewan, as hundreds of clubs and activities have been cancelled.

Organizers of student-focused events planned for outside of school are scrambling, as teachers who volunteer and help supervise the events are taking part in the job action.

The remainder of the province's basketball season is cancelled and badminton season has been suspended as a result of the sanctions.

On Wednesday, students from across the province gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina to demonstrate in support of teachers.