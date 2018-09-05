Sakimay First Nation man charged after allegedly leaving scene of fatal hit-and-run

A 57-year-old man from Sakimay First Nation died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision was reported to police around midnight. The man was located deceased when Broadview RCMP arrived at the scene.

Another man from Sakimay First Nation has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

Police say the vehicle involved had fled the scene. Police later found the vehicle and obtained a warrant to search it.

The suspect will appear in Broadview Provincial court Sept. 5.

