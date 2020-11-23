Saskatoon safe consumption site closes doors for 2 weeks after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A safe drug consumption site in Saskatoon is shutting down for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 21.

Prairie Harm Reduction runs out of a building on 20th Street W. and attracts dozens of people every day.

"We've already reviewed and compiled a list to work with Public Health to contact trace for those folks," said executive director Jason Mercredi.

Mercerdi said the worker is one of 42 on staff. He estimated that the person had contact with about 100 people.

He said the decision to close the doors was tough but necessary.

"Our organization is the only warm-up spot in Pleasant Hill. A lot of people come through our doors," he said.