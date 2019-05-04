Saskatchewan Rush regular season over, playoffs still to be determined

The Saskatchewan Rush's regular season is officially over.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Wednesday it is cancelling the regular season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandamic.

"With three weekends left in the regular season and the uncertainty about resumption during that time, we decided it is in the best interests of our players, coaches, staff, partners and fans to remove any uncertainty," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement.

"Our goal is to find the best, and safest, solution for resumption of play, but what that looks like, and when that occurs, cannot be determined today."

The league said it is working on possible playoff scenario, though it did not put a timeline on when a decision would be made.

"At this point it was probably pretty predictable given the circumstances that are occurring across our continent," said Rush head coach Derek Keenan.

"[It's] disappointing because you know things are going pretty well for a team, but it's definitely the right thing at this point and we'll see what happens going forward."

Keenan said he and the players are trying to stay fit despite not being able to get together physically or go to gyms.

"I've got a little set up at home which is pretty good. And our guys have been doing the same. We actually even did a group fitness session on Saturday on Zoom."

He said there is a lot of creative stuff the players can do at home and, with NLL being a weekend league, the players are used to working out on their own.

Keenan said his team will be ready to play, whatever happens.

He has been staying in touch with the team and said as far as he knows the players and their families are well.

The NLL suspended regular season play on March 12 due to COVID-19.

"Rush ownership, players, coaching staff and employees are disappointed we will not be able to complete the regular season playing in front of the best fans in the NLL," said Rush owner Bruce Urban in a message emailed to season ticket holders.

The message also said season ticket holders will receive a credit toward next season for the three home games that have been cancelled.