Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team bought by owners of Saskatoon Blades

On Monday, the Priestner Sports Corporation announced the purchase of the Saskatoon Rush lacrosse team.

The Priestner family currently owns the Saskatoon Blades, a Western Hockey League team and the other major sports team to operate out of SaskTel Centre.

"This is a transitional and progressive day for our league and the sport of lacrosse, as we welcome Priestner Sports to the NLL," read a statement from National Lacrosse League commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

"The Rush have been, and will continue to be, a model franchise not just for the National Lacrosse League but for all of sports in North America."

The Saskatchewan Rush relocated to the city from Edmonton in 2016. The team won the NLL championship twice, in 2016 and 2018.

"First and foremost, we must thank Mr. Bruce Urban for allowing us the privilege of carrying on the Rush legacy," read a statement from team governor Colin Priestner.

"We welcome the challenge of maintaining the winning tradition he established here, while pushing ourselves to find new and interesting ways to grow the game and the Rush fan base."

The company is headed by Mike Priestner, a former WHL goalie who also owns Go Auto, a car dealership with 47 locations across the country.

The team will continue to be run by general manager Derek Keenan.

The corporation said it would not be making any changes to season tickets when the NLL resumes. Any season ticket holders will still have their seats, and any account credit toward next season will remain intact.

In March, the Priestner family pitched Saskatoon city council a more active role in the management of the SaskTel Centre arena. City council is waiting for more information before coming to a decision.