Saskatchewan Rush win 9-8 in Colorado in first game of 2019-20 NLL season

Connor Robinson's second goal of the game was the winner as the National Lacrosse League's Saskatchewan Rush held on for a season-opening 9-8 win over the Colorado Mammoth on Friday night.

Robert Church had a hat trick and five assists for the Rush (1-0), while Ryan Keenan had two goals and set up two more. Mark Matthews scored and added four assists, while Ben McIntosh had a goal and two assists.

Evan Kirk made 34 saves for the win.

Jacob Ruest scored three times and added two assists for Colorado (0-1), while Eli McLaughlin had five assists. Ryan Lee and Chris Wardle had two goals apiece and Kyle Killen had a single.

Dillon Ward stopped 54 shots in net for the Mammoth.

Robinson's goal gave Saskatchewan a 9-6 lead early in the fourth quarter before Ruest had back-to-back scores to bring Colorado to within one.

The Rush went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Mammoth were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

Last May, the Mammoth shocked a full house at SaskTel Centre with an 11-10 overtime victory over the Rush in a one-game West semifinal -- ending Saskatchewan's quest for its fourth NLL title in five years.

The Rush are now on a bye week and will play their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 14 versus the New England Black Wolves.