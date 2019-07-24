High-speed Internet coming to 21 rural and remote Sask. communities

Quicker internet speeds and more reliable connections will be coming to the residents of 21 rural communities in Saskatchewan.

Ralph Goodale, federal public safety minister, announced Tuesday that federal funding of $11.2 million to improve high-speed internet access in Saskatchewan's rural and remote communities.

It has been an ask from both rural politicians and residents at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities annual general meeting in March.

The funding will go to FlexNetworks, a fibre op provider and manager and the company is contributing $3.7 million to the project.

Not a frill

Alan Thomarat, the mayor of the Resort Village of Thode just west of Dundurn, joined Goodale along with several other rural mayors to voice his concerns.

Most of the population of the village used to be snowbirds or seasonal residents.

"When it wasn't so nice they'd be in Arizona. Not anymore," Thomarat said

"We have young families and we see our schools are bursting at the seams in Dundurn and Hanley and these other communities."

Children and their parents are affected by the lack of high-speed internet. The entire village suffers without it.

"We've got a lot of growing concerns like many communities across the country," said Thomarat

Part of the project involves connecting 530 kilometres between Saskatchewan's major cities, Saskatoon and Regina.

It may seem excessive, but Goodale commended FlexNetworks for its contribution of funds and infrastructure.

"It's not a frill. It's a necessity, and it's a necessity not only in urban centres but in rural and remote communities too," he said.

The communities who will benefit from the internet initiative include: