'You go through so many emotions': Family continues search for mother one month after disappearance

The family of Ruby Barnes has taken to Facebook in an attempt to find the 64-year-old woman, who has been missing for a month.

Barnes was last seen June 18 in a business in Carlyle, Sask., 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.

"It's been pretty tough," said daughter Lee-Ann Chicoine. "Just trying to be strong and help my dad through it. You go through so many emotions that it's crazy, actually."

Barnes' family has been following leads from the public.

"There's been a few different times where people think they've seen her," said Chicoine. "We've followed up with the RCMP and just going out ourselves to look and we've come up with nothing."

Ruby Barnes was last seen wearing a black top with a white abstract design on the front and black pants. (RCMP)

Barnes suffered from depression and anxiety and her family was concerned about her before she went missing.

"We thought that maybe she was at a weak stage where she needed extra care," she said. "We're just quite concerned about her."

Chicoine is hoping the family might be able to get more information through social media.

"It's been pretty amazing," she said. "It's just good to see so many people out there and they're watching."

Barnes may be driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with the license plate 969 KPI. She's five-feet-eight-inches tall with grey hair, and was wearing a black top with a white design on the front and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.