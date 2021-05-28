Man charged with kidnapping after holding former partner at knife point

Regina police have charged a 49-year-old man with kidnapping and uttering threats after he's alleged to have threatened a woman and confined her in a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred after a woman reported to police that her ex had gone into her vehicle while she was inside, held her using a knife and demanded she drive away, according to a police news release.

A co-worker was able to come to the woman's aid, when police said the suspect fled on foot.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident and police said the man was in custody on domestic warrants as she was filing a report with police.

Police did not releasing the accused's name as a way to protect the victim in the incident, but say he's charged with kidnapping, uttering threats, breaching conditions and breach of probation.

Regina police say the victim in this instance will be offered follow-up support through Regina Police Service's Victim Services and Family Services Regina.

The 49-year-old accused made his first appearance in court on Friday morning, according to police.