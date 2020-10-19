Rosthern Hospital reopened after being shut down due to positive COVID-19 case

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reopened the Rosthern Hospital after shutting it down due to a positive case of COVID-19.

All services at Rosthern Hospital, located in the SHA's north central COVID-19 region, have resumed as of 8 a.m. CST Monday. This includes emergency and outpatient services. Patients are also no longer being transferred out of the hospital.

The hospital was closed Sunday after a positive COVID-19 case so that contact tracing and safety reviews could be conducted.

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 is interviewed to determine who they have come into close contact with. Infection Prevention Control and Occupataional Health and Safety are immediately notified of all positive tests in Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities to ensure the proper protocols are in place, the SHA said.

That investigation resulted "in an impact on immediate staffing," so there was a need to close the hospital, the SHA said. Risk assessments conducted Sunday evening deemed the hospital safe.

The SHA's north central region of the province currently has 72 active known cases.

More from CBC News: