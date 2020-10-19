Rosthern Hospital closed after positive COVID-19 case

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has temporarily closed the Rosthern Hospital after a positive case of COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, the health authority said contact tracing was now underway. Emergency services and all outpatient services will not be available until further notice.

In the event of an emergency, people in the area are asked to call 911 and an ambulance will be sent to help.

Any non-emergency questions should be directed to HealthLine 811.

Rosthern is located in the health authority's north central COVID-19 region. That region currently has 72 active cases.

The health authority said as contact tracing continues within the hospital, it was not able to share more information on Sunday.

