Rosetown man charged with selling handguns, semi-auto rifles

A 35-year-old Rosetown man is facing 14 charges of selling prohibited and restricted handguns, and semi-automatic rifles.

David Laverne Cressman appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Friday. He returns to court on Nov. 30.

The allegations span July to October of this year and all come from Rosetown. The community is 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Cressman also face one allegation of breaking into a house to steal a firearm.

The handguns that RCMP investigators allege that Cressman sold include a Norinco Type-54, a GSG-1911 and a Glock 19.

The semi-automatic rifles include a Dominion Arms DA556, a Poly Technologies Type CQ-A and a Savage MSR-15.