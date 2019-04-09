The Roots, Walk off the Earth to headline 2019 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon

Hip hop band The Roots and indie pop band Walk off the Earth have top billing at this year's jazz festival in Saskatoon.

The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, which runs from June 21 to 30, also features Lyle Lovett And His Large Band, Jann Arden and Johnny Reid.

There will be some big changes to the festival's makeup this year. While traditionally the festival operated two stages, this year free music from local and touring musicians will move to the main stage in Bessborough Gardens.

The festival will now include five days of free programming and five days of ticketed shows at the Bessborough, along with shows at other venues including the Broadway Theatre, the Bassment and Amigos.

The jazz festival will also now offer the LB Gardens Pass, giving guaranteed admission to all ticketed performances at the mainstage for $260.

A presale for single tickets and the LB Gardens pass will start on Tuesday. Sales to the general public will start on Friday.