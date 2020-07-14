Employee at Saskatoon RONA store tests positive for COVID-19

Lowe's Canada says a staff member at its RONA Home & Garden store in Saskatoon's Preston Crossing shopping centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice on its website, Lowe's said the employee last worked at the store on July 3 and the company was informed of the positive test result late on July 10.

The company said it did an "extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the premises" on July 11.

Local public health authorities were notified of the situation and the measures taken at the store, it said.

Lowe's is encouraging customers who visited the store from June 29 to July 3 to monitor for symptoms for two weeks after their last visit to the store and call the 811 HealthLine if needed.

The company said employees identified as having been in close contact with the infected worker are put on preventive paid quarantine at home.